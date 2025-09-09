PCCI hits mining exec’s continued detention

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has called on the government to release mining executive Joseph Sy, chair of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., who remains detained by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) despite a court order for his release.

“The continued detention of Joseph Sy despite an order for his immediate release is undermining the national image as a destination for foreign investments, not only for the Philippine mining industry but for the whole business community,” PCCI said in a statement Tuesday.

The business group was reacting to reports of a Regional Trial Court decision dated 4 September that granted a habeas corpus petition filed by Sy’s camp. The court, citing lack of BI jurisdiction over a Filipino, ordered his immediate release. The order was received by BI the next day.

BI, however, has elevated the case to the Court of Appeals (CA) for review. On Monday, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Sy remains in custody pending the appeal.

Sy, alleged by BI to be one Chen Zhong Zhen, was arrested on 21 August at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was accused by BI of falsifying his Filipino citizenship despite prior rulings affirming his citizenship from the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the Bureau respects the court’s decision but maintained there is strong evidence against Sy supported by biometric records. The Philippine Nickel Industry Association earlier condemned his arrest, calling it a “grave injustice.”

“Sy, as chair of the PCCI mining industry committee, is leading a consortium of Filipino mining companies to help set up the transition from making the Philippines just an exporter of raw mineral ores to an exporter of higher value-added processed products. The integrity and credibility of this massive effort, which requires huge capital mobilization and takes at least five years to execute, is put at risk if the court’s order for Sy’s release is delayed,” PCCI added.

The country’s largest business group further warned that the Philippines is already suffering in sectors such as tourism due to uncertainties in the business environment caused by inconsistent policy implementation and adherence to the rule of law.

In a related development, BI confirmed the arrest of three Chinese nationals last week in Davao City for alleged immigration violations.

The Chinese nationals were identified as Xu Yonglian, 38; Cai Xiji, 44; and Lin Jinxing, 42.

The BI said Xu misrepresented himself as a Filipino, using a Filipino name in business dealings in Davao despite holding a working visa petitioned by a company in Binondo, Manila. Cai also held a working visa for a Binondo-based company, while Lin entered the country on a tourist visa.

The three remain under BI custody pending deportation proceedings.