PBBM to Senate: 'What pressure can I provide?'

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the separation of powers between the Executive and the Senate, emphasizing that he will not exert presidential pressure on the Senate’s investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

"We are co-equal and independent of each other. I cannot press the Senate to do anything," Marcos said during a Kapihan session with the media in Phnom Penh when asked if he would urge the Senate to fast-track its probe.

He noted that he can communicate the administration’s priorities to lawmakers, adding that any cooperation must come from mutual understanding and shared purpose, not executive pressure.

"I can only talk to the senators and say, ‘this is what I considered to be our priority. I hope you agree. Lakarin natin, ayusin natin, trabahuhin natin’ (Let's work on it, fix it, and get it done together)," Marcos stressed.

He continued: "But what pressure can I ever provide — can I ever put on the senators for that matter?"

The President pointed out that each branch of government can investigate its own.

"Well, I think it’s very clear to everyone that this is important to me, to the administration, that we conduct these investigations properly and thoroughly. And I think everyone is in agreement that this is something that we have to do," he said.

Marcos also underscored the limited influence of the presidency in this context, pointing out that any perceived pressure from his office pales in comparison to public expectations.

"So, let’s just put it that way. And I think that there is no need for pressure coming from the President because the situation as it stands now there is immense pressure from the public, which is much, much, much more important than anything that the President can do," he said.

Congress free to probe corruption

Marcos reiterated that while Congress is free to conduct its own investigation into alleged corruption in flood control projects, the Executive Branch will also push forward with an independent probe through a soon-to-be-created commission.

"lam mo, prerogative ng Kongreso ‘yan eh. Prerogative ng House of Representatives ‘yan na mag-conduct ng imbestigasyon. At prerogative ng Senado na mag-conduct sila ng imbestigasyon," Marcos said.

"Ipatuloy natin. At kahit papaano, pag may masusing imbestigasyon, mayroon tayong makukuhang impormasyon diyan. So, baka makatulong din," he added.

Marcos said the Executive will establish an independent commission via Executive Order.

“We’ll organize it. We will support it fully … I’m sure (they will) play their part in finding the truth to all of these — all of these anomalies,” he said, noting the body will also recommend legal actions against those involved in corruption not only in flood control but in all DPWH projects.