Park Seo Jun, Won Ji An rekindle first love memories in 'Surely Tomorrow'

Park Seo Jun and Won Ji An are set to melt hearts in Prime Video's newest K-drama Surely Tomorrow.

Surely Tomorrow follows the intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo Jun) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An). The pair first fell in love in their early 20s, only to part ways later. They reunited in their late 20s and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate paths.

Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly — Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.

Directed by Lim Hyun Ook (King the Land, Reflection of You) and written by Yu Young Ah (Thirty-Nine, Divorce Attorney Shin), the series blends heartfelt storytelling with a touch of nostalgia, capturing the bittersweet journey of love, loss, and second chances.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping weekly.