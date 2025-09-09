Mt. Sawtooth, Panaon Island declared new protected areas

TARLAC CITY — To further preserve the natural beauty of the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed laws declaring Tarlac’s Mt. Sawtooth and the waters of Southern Leyte’s Panaon Island as protected areas.

Marcos signed Republic Act 12237 on 6 September, creating the Mt. Sawtooth Protected Landscape in the municipalities of Mayantoc and San Jose, Tarlac.

The new protected area spans more than 10,967 hectares and is home to endemic and globally threatened species, including the golden-capped fruit bat, northern rufous hornbill, and Philippine deer. The area forms part of the larger mountain range that includes Mount Tapulao.

Marcos also signed Republic Act 12238 on the same day, declaring the waters surrounding Panaon Island in Southern Leyte a protected seascape. The law places the area under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) to safeguard its rich marine biodiversity and ecologically important habitats.

RA 12238 establishes the “Panaon Island Protected Seascape” and creates a Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) composed of representatives from national and local government units to oversee the site.

The act seeks to ensure the perpetual existence of native marine life, manage resources sustainably, and preserve the area for future generations.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will manage the two sites through the PAMB, which will also include local officials, community groups, and government agencies.

The DENR said the protected status will shield the environments from destructive activities such as illegal logging, overfishing, and unsustainable development. It also opens opportunities for sustainable livelihood programs tied to eco-tourism and conservation.

The primary goal of creating these protected areas is to safeguard biodiversity, protect and manage natural resources like forests and water, provide essential ecosystem services such as climate regulation and carbon storage, and promote sustainable socio-economic development for local communities.

These areas also serve as wildlife corridors, strengthen ecosystem resilience against climate change, and preserve cultural resources.