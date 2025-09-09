Meet the judge who convicted Maute rebels

Eight years ago, when no one wanted to take on the Maute-ISIS cases after the Marawi siege, Judge Felix Reyes did. Assigned to hear some of the most dangerous trials in recent history, Reyes chose to face the threat head-on — with only his driver by his side and his faith to protect him.

The Supreme Court moved the cases to Taguig City, holding hearings inside Camp Bagong Diwa, where the captured rebels were being held. Despite the security risks, Reyes carried out his mandate as presiding judge of Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 70.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Reyes admitted he never got used to the idea of heavy security.

“I’m not used to that, even during the time that I handled the Maute cases. Because I’m from Marikina, I said I’ll just get a driver,” he recalled.

Instead, he relied on prayer. “I keep on praying… I believe strong faith will save you.”

Landmark conviction

In 2017, Reyes convicted Junaid Macauyag Awal of rebellion and sexual slavery.

Awal was sentenced to eight to 14 years in prison for rebellion and reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years) for sexual slavery under Republic Act 9851, the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity. He was additionally sentenced to pay a fine of P500,000.

The case was remarkable not only for the gravity of the crimes but also because it was among the very few convictions under RA 9851. The court noted it may even ha ve been the first of its kind in the country.

The charges stemmed from Awal’s abuse of a 16-year-old hostage, who testified that she submitted to him out of fear for her life. Despite Awal’s claim of giving a P50,000 dowry, the girl and her mother insisted that no legitimate marriage ever took place. They eventually escaped captivity in October 2017.

Strength in duty

Reyes’s decision in the Awal case came after he had earlier convicted another Maute rebel for rebellion and violation of the Human Security Act of 2008 — the first conviction under that law following a full trial.

Asked how he summoned the courage to handle cases that many considered life-threatening, Reyes was modest: “That Maute case was related to the Marawi siege. When the Supreme Court decided to change the venue, all the rebels apprehended during that time were detained in Camp Bagong Diwa, where we conducted the hearings.”