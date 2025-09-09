Marikina to construct autism center

The Marikina City government plans to build an autism center — a facility that will provide free assessment and therapy for children with special needs.

Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said the center will offer added support to children with autism, noting the increasing number of learners with special education needs enrolled in the city’s SPED centers and public schools.

"Sa ngayon ang naibibigay palang natin sa kanila is free assessment kasi meron po tayo hinire na developmental pediatrician na syang nag-a-assess sa level po o doon sa spectrum kung saan nandun 'yung ating children with autism," Teodoro told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview on Tuesday.

"Gusto po natin maitayo itong Marikina Austism Center, at doon po natin ilalagay 'yung assessment. Nagpapahanap pa ako ng mga occupational therapists and speech therapists kahit part-time lang kasi ang problema po natin lalo na doon sa mga kababayan natin na hindi nakakayanan 'yung therapy," the mayor added.

For now, the city government is seeking a budget for the project, Teodoro said.

"Yung mga kababayan natin na magulang na nahihirapan gusto po natin tulungan sila. Hanggang high school po 'yan, kailangan ma-bridge po natin, ma-transition natin "yung mga bata," she said.

Teodoro added that even college students with autism will be given extra care.

“Hopefully po dito sa ating PLMar [Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina] magkaroon din tayo mga college students naman with special needs. Ang vision ko, pati ang PLMar makapagpatapos din po ng mga student with special needs,” the mayor said.