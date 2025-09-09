Marcos to unveil Independent Commission on flood control in 48 hours

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday that he will reveal within 48 hours the composition and powers of the Independent Commission tasked with investigating widespread corruption allegations in the country’s flood control projects.

Speaking during the Kapihan with the Media session in Phnom Penh as he concluded his three-day state visit to Cambodia, Marcos said the commission will be composed of professionals, not politicians, and will have full authority to uncover the truth behind reports of substandard and non-existent infrastructure projects.

"We already have a very good idea of what the powers and authorities would be granted to the independent commission," Marcos told reporters.

“Within the next 48 hours, I will already announce the powers that we are granting to the independent commission and the members of the independent commission,” he added.

Marcos underscored the commission’s independence, saying the goal is to create a credible, impartial investigative body that is free from political influence.

“We have made very sure that they are in fact independent, truly independent. So, walang pulitiko diyan — puro imbestigador, abogado (There will be no politicians, all of them are investigators, lawyers). It’s a technical exercise,” the President emphasized.

No contempt authority

The commission will be empowered to identify which flood control projects were either ghost implementations or substandard in execution, and to determine who should be held accountable, including government officials, private contractors, or third-party beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Marcos confirmed that the body will be granted subpoena powers to compel attendance and submission of documents.

But he rejected proposals for the commission to have contempt powers, meaning it cannot detain or penalize uncooperative witnesses.

“I don’t think that’s the role of the commission. The commission needs a subpoena power to compel people to come, and to testify and to provide information to the commission,” Marcos pointed out.

“This is an investigative commission. So, they are not there to actually mete out punishment to whoever. They are there to find out the facts,” he continued.

Further, the President clarified that once the commission completes its investigation, the findings and recommendations will be turned over to the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the Office of the Ombudsman for possible prosecution and administrative action.

Marcos earlier ordered the creation of the independent body to investigate several flood control projects allegedly used as conduits for kickbacks, redundant allocations, and fake accomplishments.

Earlier this week, both Senate and House leaders called for a parallel independent investigation to support the legislative inquiries.

Marcos said he will be announcing the names of commission members, their exact mandate, jurisdiction, and timeline for completion of the investigation.