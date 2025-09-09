Marcos reveals reallocation of unused flood control funds to health, education 

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Tuesday that unused funds for flood control projects under the 2025 national budget will be reallocated to other priority sectors such as health and education.

Speaking to the media before departing Cambodia after a three-day state visit, Marcos said delays caused by ongoing corruption investigations have rendered a significant portion of the flood control budget unlikely to be spent within the year.

“Then we will spend it on other things,” the President said when asked where the savings would be spent.

“There is a budget of P350 billion for 2025. Because of all of these allegations, investigations that are occurring, na-delay lahat ‘yan (it was all delayed),” he added.

Of the P350 billion allocated for flood control in the 2025 national budget, approximately P225 billion is expected to remain unused.

Meanwhile, only P125 billion, which is tied to foreign-assisted projects, will remain untouched.

The remaining P225 billion, which is locally funded, will be realigned to programs under the Departments of Education, Health, and other sectors deemed urgent by the administration.

“Pero ‘yung locally funded kung tawagin na project that amounts to about 225 billion, we will reappropriate it to education, to health, and other departments that are in need of this funding,” he said.

Marcos also reiterated that no new funding for flood control will be proposed in the 2026 national budget, as the 2025 allocation remains underutilized.

This development comes after the investigations into the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects, including alleged "ghost" projects, double funding, and irregular disbursements.

Incoming Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Panfilo Lacson is set to lead a comprehensive probe into the matter, vowing to demand hard evidence and receipts for all allocations under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has committed to revising its budget and cleansing its project list, following Marcos’ earlier instructions.