Marcos: Returning 2026 budget to Palace ‘not a possibility’

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ruled out the possibility of returning the proposed 2026 national budget to Malacañang amid mounting controversy over alleged irregularities in flood control project allocations.

Marcos responded to calls from members of the House of Representatives to withdraw the National Expenditure Program (NEP) in light of reports on questionable budget items and funding anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Instead of returning, Marcos committed to “review and rewrite” the 2026 proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which would be resubmitted to Congress.

“No, it's not a possibility. Ang titignan na lang is the DPWH. Unilaterally, from our end and the executive, I already instructed the DPWH to review and to rewrite the DPWH budget. So we have a commitment to Congress that the rewritten DPWH budget will be submitted to them,” the President pointed out.

Rather than withdrawing the entire NEP, President Marcos said he had already directed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the DPWH to conduct a full review and overhaul of the agency’s proposed 2026 budget.

He emphasized that the revised DPWH budget, reflecting more accurate and transparent project funding, will be resubmitted to Congress, ensuring continued progress in the budget process without derailing the timeline for deliberation and approval.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has been tasked with leading the executive review, while DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has committed to reexamining all flood control project allocations.

This includes addressing reports of double entries, redundant allocations, and projects already marked completed but still receiving funds.

The 2026 NEP is 7.4 percent higher than the enacted Fiscal Year 2025 budget of P6.326 trillion.