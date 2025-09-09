Manila Hotel named No. 1 cultural, gourmet hotel

The Manila Hotel has once again affirmed its stature as the so-called “Grand Dame of the Philippines,” taking top honors at the Trip.Best awards by Trip.com.

The iconic landmark was named No. 1 Cultural Hotel 2025 and No. 1 Gourmet Hotel 2024 in Metro Manila, while also earning a spot among the Top 20 Premium Hotels for 2025.

The No. 1 Cultural Hotel award is given to historic properties that preserve their architectural style and heritage, offering guests an immersive experience of history. Established in 1912, the hotel has welcomed world leaders, dignitaries and celebrities, with storied spaces such as the MacArthur Suite serving witnesses to pivotal moments in Philippine history.

Beyond heritage, the hotel shines in the culinary spotlight as its signature Chinese restaurant, Red Jade, secured the No. 1 Gourmet Hotel distinction. Known for its refined take on traditional Chinese cuisine, Red Jade has become a dining destination in its own right.

The hotel’s recognition as one of the Top 20 Premium Hotels confirms its standing as one of Metro Manila’s leading luxury destinations, blending heritage with modern amenities and world-class service. This distinction also highlights the hotel’s unwavering commitment to upholding Filipino hospitality at its finest.

Rose Angelie Quilicol, market manager for High Star and Local Chains of Trip.com extended her congratulations, “Warmest congratulations to the hotel for being honored with the prestigious Trip.Gourmet and Trip.Best awards. Long celebrated as the ‘Grand Dame of Philippine’ hospitality, the hotel continues to stand as a timeless icon — where history, elegance and exceptional service come together to create unforgettable experiences.”

“We are honored to receive these recognitions, which affirm our commitment to preserving the rich heritage of the hotel while continuously enhancing our service and culinary offerings. We remain grateful to our guests, whose support inspires us to keep the True Heart of the Philippines alive for generations to come,” said Marvin Kim Tan, vice president for sales and marketing.