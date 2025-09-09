Malacañang, DPWH asked to probe flood control projects in La Union

Concerned citizens of La Union on Tuesday urged Malacañang and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to inspect possible substandard flood control projects worth billions of pesos in the province.

Documents forwarded to DAILY TRIBUNE — and also posted on the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website (sumbongsapangulo.ph) — showed that Mountain Province–based MG Samidan Construction and Development Corp. and three other firms cornered billions worth of similar projects in at least 10 La Union towns from 2022 to 2024.

Records indicated that close to P9 billion worth of flood control projects were supposedly implemented in Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang, Burgos, Caba, Naguilian, Pugo, Santo Tomas, and Tubao during the period. From these, the group said MG Samidan Construction — established with P250,000 startup capital in 2019 — was awarded 11 projects in La Union’s second district worth roughly P1 billion.

Sources, who requested anonymity for security reasons, also sent the same documents to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, whom Malacañang asked to submit possible evidence on alleged graft involving flood control projects.

They noted that many awards to at least five construction firms carried nearly identical contract amounts and the same completion dates. For instance, MG Samidan had three projects in Aringay, each worth P72.334 million, all marked as completed on 11 February 2024. Its biggest La Union flood control projects were valued at P114 million and P115 million.

Other firms awarded projects were Universal De Leon Construction and Aggregates (La Trinidad, Benguet), Rodekom General Construction and Enterprise (Mankayan, Benguet), and Villar General Construction and Supplies (Pugo, La Union). The sources clarified that the Pugo-based firm is not related to the Villar Group of Companies of former Sen. Manny Villar.

One source familiar with the projects furnished photographs of damaged flood control structures within the province’s second district. The source said the independent committee to be created by Malacañang must investigate the possible involvement of a ranking politician who is allegedly using the licenses of some contractors awarded flood control projects.

“This politician also earns from these projects because he supplies sand and gravel, including other materials for flood control projects,” the source said.

The name of the political leader will be included in documents to be forwarded to Malacañang.