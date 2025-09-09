Low DP, light monthly, and 0% interest headline Toyota’s September offers

Toyota Motor Philippines announced a slate of September promos covering pick-ups, SUVs, hatchbacks, and the new Tamaraw, with options for low downpayments, lighter monthly plans, cash discounts, free maintenance, and zero percent interest on select models. The offers run from 3 to 30 September 2025.

For the Hilux 4x2 2.4 G A/T, buyers can opt for a downpayment of P220,800 under the Pay Low Option (as low as 15% DP, free first-year insurance, three years LTO registration, no chattel mortgage, 60 months to pay) or P15,511 monthly under the Pay Light Option (50% DP, 60 months). The Conquest and 4x2 2.4 G A/T variants also carry a P30,000 straight-cash discount.

The RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV CVT is available with a P307,800 downpayment under Pay Low or P21,312 monthly under Pay Light, plus a P200,000 straight-cash discount for the same variant.

For performance buyers, the GR Yaris 1.6 Turbo A/T can be had with a P523,500 downpayment or P35,500 monthly; straight-cash purchases get P160,000 off.

For larger groups or utility use, the Tamaraw 2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T is offered with a P171,300 downpayment or P10,365 monthly. A P100,000 straight-cash discount applies to the 2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T and 2.4 GL Dropside DSL A/T through Toyota Financial Services Philippines.

Toyota is also offering free periodic maintenance service (PMS) up to the 20,000 km check-up for all brand-new Raize, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Fortuner, Hilux, Innova, and Avanza bought during the promo period, provided owners complete PMS milestones from 1,000 km to 20,000 km within 36 months of release.

All Tamaraw variants sold in the period qualify for a P1,200 Service Discount Voucher (VAT inclusive) applicable to nine PMS visits from 1,000 km to 40,000 km, redeemable within 48 months. Brand-new Rush, Corolla Altis, and Wigo buyers also get a P1,200 Service Discount Voucher for seven PMS visits from 1,000 km to 30,000 km, redeemable within 36 months.

Trade-in rebates include P30,000 when exchanging a Vios, Innova, Fortuner, or Hilux for a new Corolla Cross HEV, Yaris Cross HEV, or Zenix HEV, and P20,000 when trading any four-wheel vehicle for a Tamaraw. Rebates may be used as a cash discount during the promo period or for Toyota Genuine Accessories.

Select Vios, Wigo, Avanza, Veloz, Innova, Fortuner, and Hilux units sold and released during the promo period come with free one-year comprehensive insurance via Toyota Insure (24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage, loss/theft, excess bodily injury, property damage, acts of nature, and emergency roadside assistance). All brand-new vehicles purchased from authorized Toyota dealers in the Philippines from 1 January 2025 are eligible for the Toyota 5-Year Warranty (three-year/100,000 km Manufacturer Warranty plus an additional two-year/40,000 km Service Loyalty Warranty if qualified).

Financing buyers of the Tamaraw can avail of zero percent interest on all brand-new 2.4 Tamaraw Dropside DSL M/T and A/T and 2.4 Tamaraw Utility Van LWB DSL M/T through Toyota Financial Services Philippines at 30% downpayment for 12 or 24 months, or 50% downpayment for 12, 24, or 36 months.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-235727 Series of 2025, Promos runs from 3-30 September 2025 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here.