Lacson to demand 'receipts' in flood control probe

Incoming Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Panfilo “Ping” Lacson vowed to take a hard-line, evidence-based approach in the Senate’s investigation into alleged corruption in flood control projects, emphasizing that "receipts, not rumors," will drive the inquiry.

In radio interviews on Tuesday, Lacson laid down the framework for what he described as a no-nonsense probe into so-called substandard and ghost flood control projects. These include allegations raised by whistleblowers Pacifico and Cezarah Discaya, who have linked certain lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials to multimillion-peso anomalies.

“First of all, I will look for receipts. I will not rely on the say-so of others hook, line, and sinker. In my privileged speeches, I do not rely on mere reports or testimonies. Instead, I ask myself What evidence do I have to support what I will say?,” said Lacson, who also currently sits as Senate President Pro Tempore.

The senator said his committee will scrutinize alleged ledgers, vouchers, and other financial documents that supposedly detail bribes or illegal transactions between contractors, DPWH officials, and legislators. He also warned against "selective" testimonies from the Discayas or other potential witnesses, underscoring the need for impartiality and thorough vetting of evidence.

Lacson confirmed that his probe will pick up where the previous Blue Ribbon Committee hearings left off. Earlier hearings had been adjourned amid mounting allegations of irregularities in the DPWH’s flood control budget allocations and project implementation.

Meanwhile, Lacson said he does not see any conflict with the work of the independent commission to be formed by Malacañang, since the Blue Ribbon Committee's work is in aid of legislation. He said he will even furnish the independent commission with evidence gathered during the Blue Ribbon probe to help in the prosecution of those found liable.

"No, they won't because they are separate. If we find evidence, we will pass it to the independent commission. I have talked to DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon about this," he said when asked if the Blue Ribbon Committee probe will clash with that of the independent commission.

Lacson said he has furnished Dizon with evidence based on his first privilege speech. He said he will furnish Dizon with new evidence after his second privilege speech.