Lacson: Senate shakeup won’t disrupt budget hearings

Despite a major shake-up in the Senate's leadership, the legislative calendar — particularly the crucial hearings on the proposed 2026 national budget — will proceed without delay, new Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson assured on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Lacson emphasized that Senator Sherwin Gatchalian will retain his post as chairman of the powerful Senate Committee on Finance, which is responsible for leading deliberations on the national budget.

“Hindi. Mananatili siyang chairman. After all, part siya ng bagong majority so hindi maalis sa kanya ang finance committee (No. He will remain as chairman of the Senate finance committee. After all, he is part of the new majority),” Lacson said when asked if the leadership change would impact committee chairmanships.

Gatchalian’s retention is seen as a move to maintain continuity in the budget process, especially as the Senate begins intensive scrutiny of the proposed P5.9-trillion national budget for 2026.

Shuffling the pack

On Monday, the Senate underwent a leadership transition that saw former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III reclaim the Senate presidency, replacing Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero. Lacson was elected Senate President Pro Tempore and is also set to chair the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

While Gatchalian’s chairmanship remains unaffected, Lacson noted that other committee assignments may be restructured, particularly those currently chaired by senators who are no longer part of the new majority bloc.

Lacson commended the peaceful and dignified handover of leadership, with former Senate President Francis Escudero agreeing to administer the oath to his successor, Vicente Sotto III.

"In all my three terms as senator, I don’t remember having witnessed an outgoing SP administer the oath to his successor who removed him. A statesman par excellence, Chiz was genuinely gracious when we went to his office to inform him that Tito had the votes. Thank you!" Lacson said.