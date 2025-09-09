Kris Aquino to undergo surgery, thankful for 'sharp survival instincts'

Kris Aquino is set to undergo the first of two surgical procedures today at 9 a.m., 10 September.

In an Instagram post, Kris shared a monochrome photo of what appears to be punctures on her chest area.

“I needed to use a filter because my closest friends, my doctors and family — all had the same reaction — why do the strangest, mysterious medical mishaps not caused by man or by the machine implanted very near my heart,” she said.

She also asked for prayers for her surgeons, cardio-interventionists, residents and fellows, nurses, staff in the operating room, and the cardio OR who will be conducting the surgeries.

“I thank the Holy Spirit and the birthday Girl Mama Mary for keeping my Survival Instinct Sharp,” Kris said.

Since her confinement, Kris highlighted that so much has happened in her life and that prayers are needed for the people who are “doing their best to keep Bimb and Kuya Josh’s mama strong enough to start her physical therapy.”