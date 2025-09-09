Kim grabs lead in wild opener

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — Chasing not just the lead but also redemption, Seo Yun Kim is back on a mission.

A week removed from a gut-wrenching collapse in Binitin where she squandered a six-shot lead in the final round, the 21-year-old Korean stormed back into contention and seized solo leadership with a gritty one-under 69 to open the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic at the unforgiving Marapara Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

But this wasn’t just about getting off to a strong start.

“I don’t want to think or recall my past performances because if I do, this only makes me nervous,” said Kim, who admitted that the scars from last week’s collapse still linger.

“I want to play without my mind wandering somewhere else, just stay focused.”

And focused she was. Kim birdied No. 7 late in her round to cap a card of four birdies against three bogeys, a resilient performance that gave her a narrow one-shot edge over five players after a wild opening round where the leaderboard shifted late in the round.

Florence Bisera, Lois Kaye Go, Tiffany Lee, Princess Superal and surprise package Angela Mangana all signed for matching 70s to stay within striking distance, while others who once looked poised to dominate faltered under the rain-softened Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club course’s subtle but brutal demands.

Marapara may not have the length of other championship courses, but its strategic hazards, tricky greens, and shifting conditions make it a minefield for even the most experienced players. Starting in gloomy skies and ending in scorching heat, the day was a tale of two weathers — and many more storylines.

The back nine, in particular, proved to be a stern test. Lee, who led for much of the day after a fast three-birdie start after six holes, bogeyed 10, 12 and 18 to drop out of the lead. The 17-year-old Korean settled for a 70 — still a strong start, but a frustrating finish after an early charge.

Princess Superal, aiming for a follow up to her Caliraya Springs’ playoff victory, clawed back from a one-over backside with a flurry of birdies before a bogey on the par-3 No. 8 dropped her back to even par. Lois Kaye Go was steady but let a share of the lead slip away with a bogey on the 18th.

Meanwhile, Mangana — after barely earning her Tour card last week in Bacolod — shone early with a two-under frontside 33 before losing momentum on the closing stretch. Yet, her 70 sent a clear message — she’s not just here to make up the numbers.

Behind the top six, a logjam is forming. Mafy Singson looked sharp early but unraveled with four straight bogeys from No. 10 for a 73. Daniella Uy and Pamela Mariano are still very much in the mix at 74, just five off the lead.

Chanelle Avaricio and Kayla Nocum matched 75s, while defending champion Harmie Constantino posted a 76 in a tie with Gretchen Villacencio, Chihiro Ikeda and Martine Miñoza, and Epson Tour regular Pauline del Rosario and Sarah Ababa are further back at 77 but hardly out of it.