SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SHOW

Julia Barretto hits back at ‘nepo baby’ label

Julia Barretto: Not A Nepo Baby
Julia Barretto: Not A Nepo Baby Jefferson Fernando
Published on

Julia Barretto is shutting down critics who label her a “nepo baby,” a term for celebrity kids accused of thriving solely because of family ties.

The actress, daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla and niece to Claudine and Gretchen Barretto, stressed that her success is her own doing.

“Anak lang ako ni Marjorie Barretto. But I worked hard for what I have. Period. And I suggest you do the same,” she said, hinting at relatives of government officials flaunting lavish lifestyles.

For Julia, the message is clear: her achievements were earned, not inherited.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph