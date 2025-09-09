Julia Barretto hits back at ‘nepo baby’ label

Julia Barretto is shutting down critics who label her a “nepo baby,” a term for celebrity kids accused of thriving solely because of family ties.

The actress, daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla and niece to Claudine and Gretchen Barretto, stressed that her success is her own doing.

“Anak lang ako ni Marjorie Barretto. But I worked hard for what I have. Period. And I suggest you do the same,” she said, hinting at relatives of government officials flaunting lavish lifestyles.

For Julia, the message is clear: her achievements were earned, not inherited.