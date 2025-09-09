Holiday headstart

Four of Manila’s top creatives bring festive fashion, jewelry and décor to kick off the season.
Vetted sets the stage for early holiday cheer from 19 to 21 September as four of Manila’s top creatives come together for a pre-Christmas pop-up.
Showcasing the best in Filipino artistry and craftsmanship, the event titled “Garden of Earthly Delights” features Mark Wilson of Caro Wilson, Amarie by Anne Marie Saguil, Carissa Cruz-Evangelista’s Beatriz and Jonathan Matti for Vetted’s in-house collection.
Guests can expect a curated trove of exquisite clothing, accessories, décor and jewelry — each piece celebrating local materials and timeless craft traditions.
For fashion mavens, the pop-up promises standout pieces. Amarie by Anne Marie will showcase a line of elegant separates, lounge pants, skirts and an exciting new collection of dresses perfect for sun-soaked getaways. To complement the look are bags and minaudieres by Beatriz.
Adding that extra holiday sparkle are Wilson’s signature Christmas lanterns, complemented by a selection of men’s and women’s jewelry showcasing the brand’s signature weaving, which also extends to a dazzling series of copper trays.
Anchoring the pop-up is Vetted founder Matti’s specially curated showcase, brimming with decorative treasures from his travels — vintage silver boxes, chinoiserie papier-mâché accents and elegant bronze and porcelain décor. Luxurious handwoven textiles are transformed into silk-and-down cushions, inabel throws lined with silk and French cotton chintz and fabrics adorned with exquisite French passementerie. New Now Next had a quick interview with the country’s illustrious and celebrated tastemaker on what is behind the most anticipated and coveted pop-up store.
NNN: Why promote early shopping?
Matti: To avoid the Christmas rush. Furthermore, most of the goods at the show are year-round staples.
NNN: How did you create the list of top creatives - why these people?
Matti: We all have the same vision and are all friends that trust and support each other.
NNN: What makes this interesting from other pop-ups?
Matti: Collaborative synergy of the group. Products sold complement each other.
NNN: Why ‘Garden of Earthy Delights’?
Matti: Contrary to Heironymous Bosch’s triptych of the same title, which is allegorical, Vetted’s version is tactile and tangible filled with delightful products from clothing, fashion accessories, jewelry and home accessories and their signature soft furnishings.”
NNN: “If there are three words to describe the pieces at the pop-up, what would they be?”
Matti: Refined, chic and unique.
NNN: Looks like everything is local, is this intentional? Why?
Matti: It’s an infusion of local materials with European and Asian infusion.
Vetted’s exclusive pop-up is at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Unit 126, Mile Long Building, Amorsolo Street, Makati City.