Here’s why guilt-free shopping is in

Have you ever felt any guilt while shopping? There are tons of reasons why you shouldn’t.

As one of the country’s leading eCommerce platforms, Lazada is committed to delivering high-quality shopping experiences, especially when there are sales, flash deals and promos. Its highly anticipated 9.9 Mega Brands Sale is made easier than ever to shop guilt-free.

With LazMall’s Authenticity Guarantee, shoppers can indulge in great deals without second thoughts. The sale promises up to 90 percent off branded deals, up to P2,000 vouchers, and free shipping with no minimum spend until 11 September.

“At Lazada, we’ve always worked closely with our brands and prioritized our buyer experience to make sure that every purchase on LazMall is worry-free. Through our 100 percent authenticity guarantee, 2X Money Back, and fast delivery and free returns, customers can be confident that they’re getting authentic brands and the best possible value with no hesitation,” Alvin Ching, head of Seller Operations, Lazada Philippines, said.

AI Lazzie, Lazada's shopping assistant powered by AI, aids users in navigating countless choices by providing tailored support, suggestions, and engaging interactive experiences aimed at enhancing the online shopping experience.

“AI is helping us create a more personalized and rewarding shopping experience. From helping users find the right products faster to surfacing deals that truly match their needs, our goal is to let everyone shop guilt-free, knowing they’re getting quality and value every single time,” Pauline Castro, head of User Product Operations, Lazada Philippines, added.