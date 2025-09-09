Height is might?

Height — specifically challenger Christian Balunan being 5-feet-6–is a bit of a concern for reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) ninimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

Set to make the second defense of the IBF 105-pound title on 26 October in a soon-to-be-announced venue in Quezon City, Taduran just ramped up his buildup at the Elorde Sports Center.

“My opponent is tall, tall for a 105-pounder,” said Taduran, who is two inches shorter.

Not only that.

Balunan, who hails from Consolacion in Cebu, holds an unbeaten win-loss mark of 12-0 with seven knockouts.

Taduran, who mauled Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan last May, holds an 18-5-1 win-loss-draw record with 13 knockouts.

So severe was the beating Taduran dealt his Japanese rival that Shigeoka remains hospitalized to this day after collapsing in the ring following the announcement of the official result.

Training under the watchful eyes of Carl Peñalosa Jr., Taduran has actually been working his tail off during his workout sessions.

But Balunan, trained by two-time world title challenger Edito “Ala” Villamor, enters the scheduled 12-rounder with everything to gain and nothing to lose.

An upset could pave the way for a lucrative unification fight down the road given that the current holder of two belts — Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo — is determined to collect the remaining two.

Colllazo has the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization and even the Ring magazine straps while Melvin Jerusalem has the World Boxing Council version.

Like Balunan, Taduran is also drooling over the prospects of figuring in a historic unification match and a win over Balunan would put him closer to that.

The Taduran-Balunan clash will spice up the mega event 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila.

Sean Gibbons, who runs MP Promotions, is bankrolling the Taduran headliner amidst his busy handling of the Thrilla celebration.