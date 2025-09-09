Health workers shave heads in protest over delayed bonuses

Health workers from the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) troop to the Department of Budget and Management office in Manila on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to demand the immediate release of the “long-delayed” performance-based bonuses for 2021 to 2023. Protesters shaved their heads as a symbol of their call to action. The group also decried contractualization in the medical industry, urged mass hiring of healthcare personnel to address understaffing in government hospitals, and pushed for salary increases for health workers. Photograph by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

