Group seeks clarification on ADB role in NAIA deal

A coalition of airport workers and stakeholders is seeking clarification from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) regarding its advisory role in the privatization of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), citing concerns over potential increases in passenger fees.

In a statement on Tuesday, Romy Sauler, a former Philippine Airlines employee and head secretariat of Pagkakaisa ng Users, Stakeholders, at Obrero ng NAIA, said the concession framework could shift the burden of modernization to the public instead of the private concessionaire.

“We do not want to believe that the ADB and the Marcos government are colluding with San Miguel to bleed passengers and workers dry while ensuring billions in profit for Ramon Ang and government coffers. God forbid, but if this is so, we reject this indecent proposal,” Sauler said.

He added that the group has yet to receive a response to a letter sent last week asking the Bank to clarify its involvement.

The coalition maintained that it opposes any arrangement transferring redevelopment costs to consumers, concessionaires, and workers while shielding San Miguel Corp.-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) from risk.

Separately, Ding Villasin, secretary general of labor group Socialista Inc., also questioned the process behind the deal.

“The ADB itself has global standards on transparency and stakeholder consultation, yet in this case, it allowed the Marcos administration, MIAA, and DOTr to ram through a deal without the voice of the very people who will pay for it. This is development at gunpoint—undemocratic, anti-worker, and anti-consumer,” Villasin said.

Against this backdrop of criticism, NNIC clarified that the scheduled increase in passenger service charges (PSC) is a government-mandated adjustment, the first in more than 20 years.

The rates — set under Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024 and approved by the Department of Transportation and the Cabinet — were reviewed by the ADB.

The adjustment, effective this month, sets PSC at P950 for international and P390 for domestic departures, still below inflation-adjusted levels and among the lowest in Asia. Overseas Filipino Workers remain exempt from the international PSC.

NNIC also stressed that the NAIA privatization followed a transparent public-private partnership bidding process that secured funds and expertise without burdening taxpayers.

According to NNIC, collections from PSC go directly to operations and passenger service upgrades, including renovated facilities, improved Wi-Fi, new transport hubs, an OFW lounge, automated systems, and preparations for additional terminals to expand capacity.