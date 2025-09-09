Frigoni keeps feet planted on ground

History beckons as Alas Pilipinas makes its first-ever appearance in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships starting Friday.

As host, Alas secured a spot in the record-setting 32-nation field.

Although confident about the team’s buildup, head coach Angiolini Frigoni is tempering expectations, as Alas is still a novice playing on a stage of such magnitude.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on the players. We don’t have to study at the last moment because tomorrow, we have an exam,” the Italian mentor said.

“What we did, we did. We have to just stay in shape for the first match.”

The Filipinos are bunched in Pool A of the eight-group single round-robin opening stage along with Tunisia, Egypt and Asian powerhouse Iran.

Alas, which has yet to release its final lineup, gets a baptism of fire against the Tunisians on opening day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Nationals battle Egypt on 16 September before crossing paths with Iran on the 18th to close the pool play.

Alas has been busy preparing for almost a year.

It participated in numerous international tournaments, played friendlies and even set up overseas training camps in Asia, America and Europe to ensure its competitiveness against international squads.

“It was very interesting. We were in Morocco first, then in Romania, and after that in Portugal. It was kind of a school for us because we played against teams with tall players, with a good serve, with a good block and with a good strategy in defense, especially Romania and Portugal,” Frigoni said of Alas’ Euro tour.

“They showed us what we should improve more to play in their level and that must be our standard.”

Frigoni was pleased with the progress of Alas since he took over last year.

“I saw improvements, especially in defense and the organization of blocks. We serve better. We don’t make a lot of mistakes in serve, we serve better. I saw improvements, really,” he said.

Looking at the daunting task ahead, Frigoni expressed confidence with his team but also acknowledged the reality that winning in the world stage is easier said than done.

“I think that we are pretty confident but that doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

“We will see there in the MOA Arena, first time in the World Championship. Filipinos have never been in the World Championship in their volleyball lives. There will be emotion, I don’t know. I hope that we will react good, anyways,” he added.