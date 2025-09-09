Fortune teller allegedly predicted Arjo Atayde’s predicament

In Romnel Chika’s Network, a lady fortune teller named Gloria “Mamu” Escoto allegedly predicted that Sylvia Sanchez’s son will got embroiled in controversial money matters.

“Puwedeng dumaan siya sa pagsubok. Puwedeng masangkot ang pangalan niya sa usaping pera,” Mamu allegedly predicted. (He could go through a trial. His name might be dragged in money matters).

“Siguro, sa 2025, kapag dumating ito ay magiging tahimik lang sila. Haharapin niya ito. Parang patutunayan niya na hindi siya sangkot. Sa madaling salita, itong cards na ito, puwede siyang masangkot sa corruption na issue,” Mamu added. (Maybe, in 2025, when it arrives, they will just be silent. He will face this. It’s like he will prove that he is not involved. In other words, these cards say that he can be dragged in corruption issue).

Mamu’s forecast, in the end, is positive for Atayde.

“Malalampasan naman niya. Magiging tahimik lang siya sa pakikipaglaban,” she said. (He will pass through it. He will just be quiet in his fight).

Did Michael Pangilinan lambast the First Lady of Misamis Oriental?

Singer Michael Pangilinan was seething with anger as he felt disrespected by a provincial First Lady whom he claimed slammed the door on him.

In an Instagram Story, Pangilinan wrote: “No hate, pure love. Wala din akong galit, gusto ko lang magsalita kasi sayang alam ko mabait ka madam, inisip ko nalang baka may pinagdadaanan ka, kaya sakin mo nabuhos. Hehe. (I have no anger, I just want to speak because I know you madam as kind. I just thought you were going through something and you spilled it out to me).

Pangilinan asked the First Lady whom he did not name to “lead by example.”

“’Wag kayong magdadabog ng pinto at biglang walk out. (Don’t slam the door and instantly walk out). Respect begets respect. Kontrolin nyo din ung utak nyo para d kayo nagagalit ng walang concrete na dahilan. Nag rereflect sa Mayor nyo ung galaw mo mam. (Control your mind so that you will not get made without concrete reason. Your move reflects to your Mayor). God bless. Dont worry. First and last ko na show sa lugar nyo yan. I love you!” he added.

Pangilinan capped his aria this way: “Not because you’re in government, you have authority to people much lower than you. Not because you paid me you can already disrespect me. Your money is all yours, ma’m).

Apparently, the First Lady was miffed when Pangilinan did not appear in the dinner she made for the singer.

In a comment, a netizen gave a hint as to whom Pangilinan was addressing his aria: “First Lady of Opol, Misamis Oriental.”

Fans laud KimPau’s recent victory

Fans of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino cheered on the duo’s recent triumph during the 2025 Content Asia Awards.