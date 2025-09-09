Flood-control scandal unfolds — and it’s only Tuesday

The flood-control controversy engulfing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has expanded into a national spectacle, with televised Senate and House inquiries probing alleged kickbacks, ghost projects, and budget anomalies. At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, contractors Sarah and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya accused legislators and DPWH officials of demanding 10%–25% from project funds in exchange for approvals or continued implementation. These allegations remain unproven in court, and most of the officials named have denied wrongdoing.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co were among those mentioned in testimony. Both swiftly denied the accusations. The following day, Curlee Discaya clarified before a House hearing that he had no direct transactions with either Romualdez or Co, further complicating the narrative.

The Discayas’ testimony identified at least 17 House members. All those named have denied involvement, with some rising in privilege speeches, others warning of possible defamation suits, and many characterizing the allegations as politically motivated. Without corroborating documents yet presented, the list remains under Senate verification.

The inquiry also extended to DPWH engineers and executives. Those named include Region V Director Virgilio Eduarte, Unified Project Management Office Director Ramon Arriola III, District Engineers Henry Alcantara and Edgardo Pingol of Bulacan, Aristotle Ramos of Metro Manila, and Manny Bulusan of Manila. DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo was also mentioned. Public records confirm their positions, but no court has established guilt.

Bulacan engineer Henry Alcantara, in particular, was previously dismissed in an administrative case linked to anomalous projects, underscoring long-standing concerns over accountability in public works.

Fueling suspicions is MBB Global Properties Corporation, a real-estate firm whose acronym stands for Maglanque, Bernardo, and Bonoan—surnames tied to political families with DPWH links.

• Macy Monique Maglanque, president, is the daughter of Candaba, Pampanga Mayor Rene Maglanque.

• Sunshine M. Bernardo, corporate secretary, is the daughter of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

• Fatima Gay B. (Bonoan) Dela Cruz, treasurer, is the daughter of former DPWH Secretary Manuel “Manny” Bonoan.

The company has been linked to a ₱1-billion Wyndham Garden Hotel project in Clark, Pampanga. Senator Panfilo Lacson, in his privilege speech “Flooded Gates of Hell,” called MBB Global an emblematic case of blurred lines between public service and private interest. He pointed to Globalcrete Builders, owned by the Maglanque family, which bagged billions in flood-control contracts in Bulacan, some flagged for irregularities.

The Commission on Audit has repeatedly flagged incomplete or defective flood-control projects certified as “finished.” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself reportedly discovered a ghost project in Bulacan during a 2023 inspection.

Senator Bam Aquino has since urged Congress to withhold DPWH’s 2026 budget until irregularities are addressed, noting suspiciously repetitive entries in flood-control appropriations.

The scandal has already shaken DPWH leadership. Secretary Manuel Bonoan resigned on September 1, 2025, citing command responsibility. He was replaced by Vince Dizon, who promised a full cleanup. The Ombudsman, meanwhile, has begun investigating contractors and engineers tied to suspected ghost projects, with possible charges under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act on the horizon.

The matter remains unsettled—contractors accuse, lawmakers deny, and investigators probe. The absence of hard evidence so far has left the controversy in limbo, yet the scope of names—from the Speaker of the House down to district engineers—highlights systemic weaknesses in procurement and oversight.

Daily Tribune has sought comment from former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan but has yet to receive a reply as of press time.

Editor’s Note: This report is based on sworn testimony, privilege speeches, DPWH and SEC records, COA reports, and mainstream news coverage. No court has convicted any of the individuals named herein. All remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty.