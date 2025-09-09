First Disney Hyperion-published Phl graphic novel to debut at MIBF 2025

Tori Tadiar’s Daybreaker, the first graphic novel from a Philippine-based creator to be published by Disney Hyperion (home to global bestsellers such as Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series), will make its worldwide debut in this year’s Manila International Book Fair at Fully Booked’s booth.
Daybreaker, first book of the Ilustra series, is the highly anticipated graphic novel by Filipina comic book creator Tori Tadiar. It follows Mika Mirasol, a high school student, who, a year after her Lola’s death, acquires a burst of power, setting her on a journey into the islands of the Philippines to unlock its hidden myths.
It promises to be an enchanting blend of mythology, humor, and heartwarming friendships, illustrated in a style Tadiar has become known for: Equal parts influence from manga/anime and Western cartoons.
“I wanted to take what was familiar to me and pour it into a fantasy story that a young reader would be able to pick up: tropical rainforest field trips, caves and mountains and beaches, whistling to summon the wind on a hot day," Tadiar said.
Fully Booked will be the first bookseller in the world to release the title, with Disney’s permission and through Disney Hyperion’s distributor, Penguin Random House.
Readers can be the first to grab a copy at the Fully Booked booth from 10 to 14 September at the SMX Convention Center.
Second book of the Ilustra series, tentatively titled Tidalrise, is scheduled for release in September 2026.