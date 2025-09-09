First Disney Hyperion-published Phl graphic novel to debut at MIBF 2025

Tori Tadiar’s Daybreaker, the first graphic novel from a Philippine-based creator to be published by Disney Hyperion (home to global bestsellers such as Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series), will make its worldwide debut in this year’s Manila International Book Fair at Fully Booked’s booth.

Daybreaker, first book of the Ilustra series, is the highly anticipated graphic novel by Filipina comic book creator Tori Tadiar. It follows Mika Mirasol, a high school student, who, a year after her Lola’s death, acquires a burst of power, setting her on a journey into the islands of the Philippines to unlock its hidden myths.

It promises to be an enchanting blend of mythology, humor, and heartwarming friendships, illustrated in a style Tadiar has become known for: Equal parts influence from manga/anime and Western cartoons.