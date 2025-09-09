Families hit by demolition get Munti mayor’s aid

The local government of Muntinlupa City has prepared financial assistance for families affected by the recent demolition at the Acero-ICC-Sto. Niño area, Mayor Ruffy Biazon said Tuesday.

Biazon clarified that while the city is not a party to the case involving property owned by Ayala Steel, it will still provide aid to affected households. Each household is being offered P10,000 in cash assistance.

While some residents have already received the aid, others have yet to accept it.

“There are some who refuse to accept [financial aid] because they said that if they accept, the demolition will continue,” Biazon said. “To which I re-clarified: the help of the city government is not anchored on whether it will be demolished or not. As long as they are affected, we have an offer of financial assistance.”

The mayor said the city has prepared aid for about 400 households, exceeding the 151 families identified by the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor as being entitled to compensation from the landowner.

The mayor’s office had filed a motion to stay the demolition on 29 August, which temporarily halted the action. However, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court denied the petition.

Biazon addressed criticisms from residents who said they felt abandoned by the city. “It’s not true that we abandoned them,” he said, noting that he had personally visited the site several times to ensure residents were informed about the court order and demolition schedule.

“Our assistance is ready and we are preparing to give it to them,” he added.