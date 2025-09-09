Eala breezes past French foe in Sao Paulo Open debut

Alex Eala continues her fiery form after beating Yasmine Mansouri of France, 6-0, 6-2, in the Round of 32 of the Sao Paulo Open at the Parque Villa-Lobos in Brazil Wednesday morning (Manila time).



Fresh off her Guadalajara 125 Open title run in Mexico, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate continued her winning ways after beating her French foe in 70 minutes.



Up next for Eala will be Julia Riera of Argentina in the Last 16.



Riera defeated Eala, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, in the third qualifying round of the French Open last year.



The 20-year-old Eala got payback at the W100 Cary in the United States in August after a 6-3, 6-1 win over Riera in the first round.