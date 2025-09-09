DoJ: More bones retrieved from Taal Lake

More human bones have been recovered from Taal Lake in Batangas as the search for missing cockfighting enthusiasts, known as sabungeros, continues, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

According to Remulla, the bones were recovered last Thursday, adding that the government is coordinating with the University of the Philippines and experts from Japan to examine the remains.

“Because the sunlight doesn’t reach the bottom, it’s very dark there, so that slows down the deterioration of any DNA-encrusted matter,” Remulla said, noting that the lake’s conditions have helped preserve some of the remains.

He explained that some of the bones still have flesh on them, indicating a slower rate of decomposition.

The search of Taal Lake began after whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan alleged that more than 100 sabungeros were abducted, killed and then dumped in the lake.

Authorities had previously recovered a human skull, what is believed to be a human hip bone and human ribs.

According to the Department of Justice (DoJ), 401 skeletal remains were recovered from the lake from July to August.

The case of the missing sabungeros refers to the unexplained disappearances of several people involved in cockfighting since 2021. In June, new testimony surfaced alleging that at least 34 sabungeros were killed and buried in Taal Lake.

Patidongan has accused businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and others, including police officers, of being involved in the abductions and murders.