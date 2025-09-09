Destination: Zambales

Spotted:
Tin Magsaysay-Matic
Hello, I’m Tin Magsaysay-Matic, a proud Zambalena, devoted mother of four and wife to my much, much better half, Eric Matic.
Our family takes great joy in sharing our love for the ocean, exceptional food, breathtaking islands and meaningful adventures. It is our hope that when you visit, you leave each place a little better than you found it.
Favorite places to eat:
Nudge and Go Coffee and Smoothies, Sitio Liwa Liwa,
San Felipe, Zambales
The Bakery, One Primer Bldg. Magsaysay Avenue
Best place to hang out:
• Brgy Pundaquit, San Antonio, Zambales for the best waves to surf, the best sunsets and a huge coastline that is not too crowded.
• Lake Mapanuepe for the privacy, breathtaking views of the ocean and the lake and the wild buffalos and horses that roam the area.
• Pundaquit. It has the Capones lighthouse, several surf spots and waterfalls. For local tour guides to Pundaquit and the neighboring islands and waterfalls here.
Favorite place to shop:
San Felipe Public Market
What to buy: Bagnet and longganisa, tsinelas (slippers) and local candies and toys
Favorite place to stay:
Casa Liwa Beach Villa, Sitio Liwa Liwa, San Felipe, Zambales
Best advice:
When in Zambales, don’t miss the beaches — surfing or not, they’re worth the visit. Explore the lighthouse at Capones Island, take an SUV (sport utility vehicle) to Lake Mapanuepe to hike and forage for wild dayap; and catch a glimpse of the sunken church and mountain views.
Visit the markets for longganisa, bagnet and the famous pastillas made from carabao’s milk in Iba. End the day with beers and sunset chats with locals and a meal at a turo-turo. You will leave with sandy feet, a warm tan and unforgettable memories of sunsets and kind people.