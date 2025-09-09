Depresso not espresso

Ever playful and witty, comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto did not wallow into depression after the death of her husband Trevor Magallanes.

Instead, Quinto poked fun at what life has to give upon waking up.

"They say that every gising is a blessing. But for me, every gising is an eye opening experience. 'Coz when you gising, you have to open your eyes first, di ba?" she wrote in her Instagram post recently.

"And here I am drinking coffee again coz after everything that happened, I'm still feeling depressed. So today, instead of my favorite espresso, I’m having depresso! And I’m drinking it de-mug coz it’s not decaf!” she added.