LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (10 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A message will arrive that will make your heart beat again.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to avoid colds.

Career: You are getting along well with your colleagues. Keep it up.

Wealth: There is luck in a small business or online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a fortune plant near the window of your home for continuous good luck.

OX

Love: Your partner may be upset. Take the first step to make peace.

Health: Reduce cold drinks, especially if you have a cough.

Career: There may be sudden schedule changes. Stay flexible.

Wealth: Unexpected money will come to you today.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your work area for focus and protection against intrigue.

TIGER

Love: A past love may want to reconcile. The decision is yours.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes.

Career: You will start a new project with long-term benefits.

Wealth: Earnings may come from a plan you have long prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Put citrine in your coin jar to increase your savings.

RABBIT
Love: You will have a moment of clarity and realize who you truly love.

Health: Rest if your body aches. Do not force yourself to work.

Career: Someone is willing to help you. Do not be shy to ask.

Wealth: You have long wanted to buy something, but it is better to wait a little longer.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a red tassel charm in your bag for daily protection and luck.

DRAGON
Love: You will feel unexpected excitement from someone you hardly know.

Health: Eat moringa or vegetables rich in iron for added strength.

Career: A new proposal may come. Study it well before agreeing.

Wealth: Small financial luck will come from an unexpected source.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Place orange calcite in the office for creativity and positive energy.

SNAKE

Love: There will be understanding with your partner. It is good to talk sincerely.

Health: Avoid salty and greasy food.

Career: You may be entrusted with a new responsibility. Show your capability.

Wealth: A good deal awaits if you know how to negotiate.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Put white quartz in the study area for clear decisions.

HORSE

Love: Someone has been watching you for a while and is ready to confess their feelings.

Health: Take care of your back and avoid heavy lifting.

Career: The spotlight is on you today. Maximize the opportunity.

Wealth: Sudden expenses may arise, but replacements will also come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Place a jade charm in your coin purse for protection and abundance.

GOAT

Love: Your partner will be sweeter if you take the first effort.

Health: Avoid eating too much at night, as it is bad for digestion.

Career: A new training or seminar will add knowledge.

Wealth: A good day to buy something for business or for the home.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gold coin charm on the table for prosperity at home.

MONKEY

Love: Do not play with someone who likes you if you are not serious.

Health: Go jogging or brisk walking to energize your body.

Career: You will discover a shortcut or a more efficient way at work.

Wealth: You will save money from a promo or free service.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope under the bed as protection against bad dreams.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone wants to make up for their shortcomings. Listen to them.

Health: Eat hot soup to relieve body chills.

Career: Your workflow will go smoothly if you stick to your planned schedule.

Wealth: Extra income may arrive if you are diligent and organized.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a wind chime at the side of the door to cleanse stagnant chi at home.

DOG

Love: Be open to your partner’s feelings. They have something long hidden to say.

Health: Reduce eating salty food to protect your kidneys and blood pressure.

Career: A colleague will offer help. Do not hesitate to accept it.

Wealth: You may receive a tip from a regular client or friend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small water feature in the northern part of your home for career luck.

PIG

Love: A gesture will make you happy all day. It may be a surprise.

Health: Take warm baths or use a hot compress if your body aches.

Career: Your good relationship with the team is being noticed by your bosses.

Wealth: A good day for budgeting. Avoid impulse buying.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a green pouch with a grain of rice for continuous prosperity.

feng shui Horoscope

