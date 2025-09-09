Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A message will arrive that will make your heart beat again.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to avoid colds.

Career: You are getting along well with your colleagues. Keep it up.

Wealth: There is luck in a small business or online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a fortune plant near the window of your home for continuous good luck.