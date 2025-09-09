Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A message will arrive that will make your heart beat again.
Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to avoid colds.
Career: You are getting along well with your colleagues. Keep it up.
Wealth: There is luck in a small business or online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a fortune plant near the window of your home for continuous good luck.
OX
Love: Your partner may be upset. Take the first step to make peace.
Health: Reduce cold drinks, especially if you have a cough.
Career: There may be sudden schedule changes. Stay flexible.
Wealth: Unexpected money will come to you today.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your work area for focus and protection against intrigue.
TIGER
Love: A past love may want to reconcile. The decision is yours.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes.
Career: You will start a new project with long-term benefits.
Wealth: Earnings may come from a plan you have long prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Put citrine in your coin jar to increase your savings.
RABBIT
Love: You will have a moment of clarity and realize who you truly love.
Health: Rest if your body aches. Do not force yourself to work.
Career: Someone is willing to help you. Do not be shy to ask.
Wealth: You have long wanted to buy something, but it is better to wait a little longer.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a red tassel charm in your bag for daily protection and luck.
DRAGON
Love: You will feel unexpected excitement from someone you hardly know.
Health: Eat moringa or vegetables rich in iron for added strength.
Career: A new proposal may come. Study it well before agreeing.
Wealth: Small financial luck will come from an unexpected source.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Place orange calcite in the office for creativity and positive energy.
SNAKE
Love: There will be understanding with your partner. It is good to talk sincerely.
Health: Avoid salty and greasy food.
Career: You may be entrusted with a new responsibility. Show your capability.
Wealth: A good deal awaits if you know how to negotiate.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Put white quartz in the study area for clear decisions.
HORSE
Love: Someone has been watching you for a while and is ready to confess their feelings.
Health: Take care of your back and avoid heavy lifting.
Career: The spotlight is on you today. Maximize the opportunity.
Wealth: Sudden expenses may arise, but replacements will also come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a jade charm in your coin purse for protection and abundance.
GOAT
Love: Your partner will be sweeter if you take the first effort.
Health: Avoid eating too much at night, as it is bad for digestion.
Career: A new training or seminar will add knowledge.
Wealth: A good day to buy something for business or for the home.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gold coin charm on the table for prosperity at home.
MONKEY
Love: Do not play with someone who likes you if you are not serious.
Health: Go jogging or brisk walking to energize your body.
Career: You will discover a shortcut or a more efficient way at work.
Wealth: You will save money from a promo or free service.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red envelope under the bed as protection against bad dreams.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone wants to make up for their shortcomings. Listen to them.
Health: Eat hot soup to relieve body chills.
Career: Your workflow will go smoothly if you stick to your planned schedule.
Wealth: Extra income may arrive if you are diligent and organized.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a wind chime at the side of the door to cleanse stagnant chi at home.
DOG
Love: Be open to your partner’s feelings. They have something long hidden to say.
Health: Reduce eating salty food to protect your kidneys and blood pressure.
Career: A colleague will offer help. Do not hesitate to accept it.
Wealth: You may receive a tip from a regular client or friend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small water feature in the northern part of your home for career luck.
PIG
Love: A gesture will make you happy all day. It may be a surprise.
Health: Take warm baths or use a hot compress if your body aches.
Career: Your good relationship with the team is being noticed by your bosses.
Wealth: A good day for budgeting. Avoid impulse buying.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a green pouch with a grain of rice for continuous prosperity.