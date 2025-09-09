Chiu needs more muscles

Top overall pick Geo Chiu will need to put in the work to get his body battle-ready as Terrafirma prepares for next month’s Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

Dyip coach Ronald Tubid has given his initial task to the celebrated big man selected by the embattled Dyip as a cornerstone for their redemption bid.

“He also needs to bulk up,” the first-year mentor said.

Tubid’s remark wasn’t just a mere suggestion but a necessary work for the 6-foot-10 center.

The 24-year-old Ateneo de Manila University product has the potential to challenge one of the league’s most decorated players and arguably greatest PBA center of all time: June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer.

But Chiu will need to build a stronger body to withstand the physicality of the game.

The former Gilas Pilipinas player is expected to bang bodies underneath not only against Fajardo but also with the likes of Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar, San Miguel’s Mo Tautuaa and the twin towers of Converge in Justin Arana and last year’s No. 1 Draft pick Justin Baltazar.

Chiu is listed at 105 kilograms, which means he’s 17 kilos lighter than the rampaging Fajardo, who operates inside the paint with pure power and brawn.

This is one of the reasons why Tubid wants Chiu to bulk up.

“He will need that. He also has to improve defensively since the team will need him in that aspect,” Tubid added.

Chiu has enough time to get stronger — and heavier — as Terrafirma has to wait a little longer to get his services.

Chiu has a live contract with Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team Abra Weavers, who are currently on top of the North Division.

The Weavers have already booked spots in the playoffs and are expected to go deep, which means Chiu could join the Dyip by December at the latest.