Chen remains in Immigration custody

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said Ferronickel Holdings Inc. chairman Joseph Sy, otherwise known as Chen Zhong Zhen, remains in custody as the Court of Appeals (CA) reviews its appeal against a Taguig court order that earlier directed his release.

The order, dated 4 September, from Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Esperanza Cortes, granted a petition for habeas corpus filed by Chen’s camp, citing lack of jurisdiction. The BI received the order the following day and has since elevated the case for review.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the Bureau respects the court decision but reiterated that there is strong evidence against Chen supported by biometric records.

Chen was arrested on 21 August at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after arriving from Hong Kong. The Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA) condemned his arrest, describing it as a “grave injustice.”

In other developments, the BI confirmed the arrest of three Chinese nationals last week in Davao City for alleged immigration violations. The bureau identified the Chinese nationals as Xu Yonglian, 38; Cai Xiji, 44; and Lin Jinxing, 42.

The BI said Xu was found to be misrepresenting himself as a Filipino, using a Filipino name in business dealings in Davao despite holding a working visa petitioned by a company in Binondo, Manila. Cai was also a holder of a working visa from a company in Binondo.

Lin, meanwhile, was a holder of a tourist visa. All three remain under BI custody pending deportation proceedings.