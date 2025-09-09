Chemrez eyes stronger PCA ties after twin wins

After clinching two top awards from the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Chemrez Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of listed firm D&L Industries, Inc., is setting its sights on stronger partnerships that could unlock more opportunities for coconut farmers and communities.

“The PCA and the coconut industry provide many opportunities to share the advocacy of the Lao Foundation. This includes education, values formation and livelihood building," Chemrez President & CEO Dean Lao, Jr. said on Tuesday.

"The award is recognition of the work and partnerships made by LFI to date. There is much more to do, and we see many opportunities to collaborate with the PCA, the LGUs, and the communities where our facilities operate,” he added.

The recognition was awarded during the inaugural Coconut Industry Sustainability (COINS) Awards, where Chemrez was cited for leadership in innovation and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The PCA conferred two plaques of recognition to the company as the Most Diversified and Innovative Large Coconut Enterprise and as the Most Socially Responsible Enterprise.

Chemrez also works closely with the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Training Institute and the PCA to help cooperatives develop planning and enterprise management skills.

For over four decades, the company has pioneered higher-value applications of coconut oil, from biofuels to personal care and wellness products, reinforcing its position as a global supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients.

In 2006, it built Asia’s first continuous Coco Methyl Ester or biodiesel plant, which today supplies about 40 percent of the country’s biodiesel requirement.

On the global front, Chemrez counts multinational companies among its customers, supplying coco-derived ingredients used in leading household brands. It is also expanding its reach through its Batangas plant under subsidiary Natura Aeropack Corp., which consolidates sourcing, formulation, packaging, and exports to provide end-to-end manufacturing solutions.

D&L Industries, the parent company of Chemrez, is engaged in product customization and specialization for the food, chemicals, plastics, and consumer products industries. It was listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in 2012.