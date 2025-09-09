Charming Baldemor: New-generation artist continues Paete woodcarving legacy

With relatives such as the painter Manuel Baldemor and the former actor Leandro Baldemor, Charming Baldemor has a lot of things to be proud of. But instead of clinching into the famous Baldemor name, the artist that hails from the famous woodcarving family of Paete, Laguna would rather carve her own niche, no pun intended.

At the recent ArteFino arts and culture fair in Rockwell Complex, Makati City, Charming told DAILY TRIBUNE that the arts run deep in her roots from both sides of the family.

“I can say both sides, mother’s side and father’s side, are into the field of arts, although some are painters. We work on different media. Some would work on brass or other metal materials,” she said.

Naturally, Charming became an artist in her own right.

“I felt it when I was maybe two or three because I loved playing with my dad (Charlie Baldemor) when he was working on something and he would allow me to touch his tools like the chisels and the palette, and it’s OK with him if I just played around the wood with a reminder that you had to be careful, you might cut yourself, and he would, I think as early as seven or eight, bring me to a painter and like that. So whatever happens, I’m protected,” Charming recalled.

The items in their famous stores in Paete are artisanal works, she added.

“My parents, back in the early ‘70s, provided a platform for our kababayans (fellowmen) to sell their handicrafts because most artisans (in Paete) are carvers; they only work at home. It’s actually a family venture, so they call it a cottage industry, so the father does the carving, the mother does the sanding, the finishing, and the kids would help with whatever errands. So, they come up with products, but they don’t have an avenue to sell.”

From her family of artists, she learned not only skills, but also the value of patience.

“I think it’s my patience working on the very intricate details,” she said.

Such patience is now helping her finish a new collection inspired by Filipino folklore and to be exhibited at Providence Art Gallery.

More than just continuing her family’s woodcarving legacy, Charming is out on a mission: Help revive Paete as the country’s woodcarving capital.

“In the wood carving industry right now, there are still artisans who work on few pieces, mostly religious ones, but then I started this mentorship program back in the ‘90s. Because ever since I was very little, I’m exposed to the high standards or high-quality craftsmanship, but now since the younger generations of artisans are dreaming of becoming doctors or lawyers, nobody wanted to pursue what their parents are doing. There’s this impression that there’s no growth, which is sad because we’ve been declared a carving capital of the Philippines.”

Through mentoring the younger ones, Charming is confident she could carve a place for new woodcarvers in the future. Contrary to popular opinion, woodcarving, she assured, can be profitable. In fact, besides bulk orders, Charming also exports her works abroad.

“I have this program. First is body, appreciation of the arts, woodcraft in particular, and to give them hope and sustainability. And maybe a clear vision of the future, but if you continue working on the finer quality of craftsmanship, it’s something very lucrative for them,” she attested.

“So I think I felt the need of reviving the industry because I honestly don’t want it to die. It is very rich in heritage and culture. So yeah, I advocate for mentoring the younger ones and encouraging them, motivating them to continue the art.”