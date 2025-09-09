Biazon assures aid for families hit by demolition

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon on Tuesday said the city government has prepared financial assistance for families affected by the recent demolition at the Acero-ICC-Sto. Niño area.

Biazon clarified that while the city is not a party to the case involving property owned by Ayala Steel, assistance will still be provided to affected households. He said P10,000 from the city government has been allotted per household.

Some residents have already received the cash aid, while others have yet to accept it.

“There are some who refuse to accept [financial aid] because they said that if they accept, the demolition will continue. To which I re-clarified: the help of the city government is not anchored on whether it will be demolished or not. As long as they are affected, we have an offer of financial assistance,” Biazon said.

The mayor added that the city prepared for around 400 households beyond the 151 families identified by the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor as entitled to compensation from the landowner.

On 29 August, the Muntinlupa mayor had already filed a motion to stay execution before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court, which temporarily halted the demolition that day. However, Biazon’s petition, along with three other parties, was denied by the court.

Acknowledging criticisms from residents who felt abandoned, Biazon said he had personally gone to the site several times and had ensured information about the sheriff’s court order and schedule was made known to them.

“It’s not true that we abandoned them. We even received a legal slap on the face by the Court because our petition was expunged. Physically, I’ve been there several times. Our assistance is ready and we are preparing to give it to them.”