Bataan to implement digitized traffic enforcement

The Province of Bataan is set to implement the Digitized Traffic Enforcement program that aims to provide a faster, more efficient way to enforce traffic laws in the province.

The Provincial Government, QPAX Traffic Systems Inc., and the Public-Private Partnership Investment Center (PPPIC) signed a Joint Venture Agreement at The Bunker for the said Digitized Traffic Enforcement on September 8, 2025.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the QPAX Traffic Systems Inc. will coordinate with the Provincial Government in implementing the Single Ticketing System that will provide a faster, simpler processing of traffic laws and regulations in Bataan.

Garcia said that the Provincial Government signed the Memorandum of Agreement with QPAX Traffic Systems Inc., as well as the Certificate of Successful Negotiations in August 2024, as part of the continuous process towards modernizing the traffic management system in Bataan.

The said system also provides a No-Contact Apprehension Program (NCAP) for digitizing traffic violations.

This partnership, authorized by Bataan's SP Ordinance No. 29, uses QPAX's technology under the province's Single Ticketing System (STS) and Electronic Traffic Apprehension Program (ETAP) to manage traffic violations efficiently.

The system is part of a broader initiative to modernize public services, including the Bataeño Pass for schools and other citizen-centric services, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and responsive system for handling traffic infractions.