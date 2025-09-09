Basilan, Pangasinan boost playoffs drive

Basilan and Pangasinan beat their respective opponents and revved up their drive to the playoffs in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Monday at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

Basilan pounced on listless Zamboanga Sikat, 76-64, to extend its hot run to five in the round-robin elimination round and climb to 15-11 in the South Division of the 30-team tournament.

Pangasinan thwarted Cebu, 83-77, and improved to 17-7, good for the fifth spot in the North Division.

Emman Calo powered Basilan with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists, supported by Gab Dagangon with 14 points plus five rebounds, Sherwin Concepcion with 11 points plus five rebounds, and Arwind Santos with 10 points plus nine rebounds.

Although Zamboanga is in third place in the South with a 17-9 slate, it has three tough games left against Biñan Tatak Gel, Quezon Province and Caloocan.

Only Reggz Gabat struck for Zamboanga against Basilan with 19 points and four rebounds.

Jorey Napoles led Pangasinan with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three steals, Allyn Bulanadi with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Pedrito Galanza and Hesed Gabo with nine points each.

Cebu tumbled to 10-17 despite Jun Manzo’s 18 points, five assists and three rebounds, Reeve Ugsang’s 12 points plus eight rebounds, and Paolo Hubalde’s 12 points plus four assists.