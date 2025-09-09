Basilan ARBs get natural farming and insurance support from DAR

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) who are members of ARB Organizations (ARBOs) in Basilan gained access to sustainable farming knowledge, gender-inclusive training, and livelihood protection through a two-day Agri-Extension, Gender and Development (GAD) Mainstreaming, and Agri-Insurance Caravan.

Held in Barangays Menzi and Baluno, Isabela City, the activity provided about 60 ARBO members of the United Workers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multipurpose Cooperative (UWARBMPC) and the Latuan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (LARBENCO) with practical training on natural farming methods such as composting, biopesticides, and the cultivation of high-value crops like banana, lanzones, mangosteen, rubber, and cacao.

The event was led by the DAR Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office, headed by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Rolando M. Libetario Jr., in partnership with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC). The session also highlighted gender equality in agriculture, with women trained in rubber tapping and other farm tasks, ensuring shared opportunities and strengthened family welfare. PCIC introduced insurance options to protect farmers from losses due to pests and disasters.

“We remain committed to going beyond land distribution by empowering our beneficiaries with knowledge, resources, and protection to ensure productive and resilient farms,” Libetario said.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Coordinating Committee (PARCCOM) member Cesario V. Cielo, himself an ARB, shared practical insights on sustainable farming technologies. With ARPO II Lowell B. Lozada, participants were introduced to the Natural Farming System, focusing on Effective Microorganism Activator (EMA) formulation and Bokashi crafting.

DAR said similar caravans will be rolled out to 15 more ARBOs across Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga City in the coming months.