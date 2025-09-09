Ayala, MVPSF join forces for Phl sports

Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) and MVP Sports Foundation Inc. (MVPSF) have come together in a major private sector initiative that aims to develop more Filipino athletes who can compete on the international stage.

The partnership was sealed through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by AFI president Tony Lambino, AFI senior director for Development Programs Emil de Quiros, MVPSF president Alfredo Panlilio last Monday at Fairmont Hotel with Ayala Corporation chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and MVPSF chairman Manny V. Pangilinan in attendance.

Also present to witness the affair was Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

In their shared goal to uplift Philippine sports, both foundations have committed to provide support for elite athletes, improve grassroots training and development, and collaborate on advocacy initiatives with government agencies supporting national sports development.

It also synergizes efforts of AFI’s sports development arm, Atletang Ayala, and MVPSF to develop world-class Filipino athletes and bring national pride to the country in international sports competitions.

“Right now, our next world champions could be anywhere in the Philippines, dreaming about their first international match but finding themselves with limited or even no opportunities to compete,” Zobel de Ayala said in a statement.

“We have an excellent opportunity to be the bridge between their dreams and reality. Let’s work together and show them what’s possible.”

Pangilinan added that they are one in supporting the values brought by sports.

“Sports is a metaphor for life. The kind of virtues and qualities you need in sports are the same ones you need in life: Hard work, discipline, focus, resilience,” Pangilinan said.

“We’re happy to be working with the Ayalas in making sports more accessible to Filipinos.”

Under the MoU, Atletang Ayala and MVPSF will “provide comprehensive support to Filipino athletes” in their respective programs and collaborate to “establish sustainable pathways for athlete discovery and development.”

The two parties will also jointly engage government partners to explore opportunities for sports development and find ways to harness the power of sports in developing future leaders who can make a positive social impact.