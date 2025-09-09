Aboitiz Foundation leads digital inclusion drive with 100 laptop turnover

The Aboitiz Foundation Inc. took center stage at Ayala Triangle Gardens on Tuesday as it led the turnover of 100 laptops under its flagship program, Aurora PH, in a bid to bridge the digital divide in underserved Filipino communities.

The initiative, dubbed “Laptops for Learning,” underscores the foundation’s commitment to education and community development through technology. Present at the ceremony were Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, Go Digital PH executive director Mishy Co, and Huawei Philippines vice president William Hu.

In her remarks, Hontiveros-Malvar emphasized the urgency of providing equal access to digital resources. She said education in the digital age must be matched with the right tools, particularly in public schools and geographically isolated areas.

“Access to technology is no longer a privilege; it’s a right. These laptops are not just tools, they are stepping stones toward equal opportunity,” Hontiveros-Malvar stressed.

Aurora PH, the foundation’s program under which the laptops were turned over, combines device donations with awareness campaigns and training sessions to strengthen digital literacy at the community level.

The laptops were donated in collaboration with Huawei Philippines and Go Digital PH. The partners highlighted their shared belief that investing in technology for students is an investment in the nation’s future.

DICT Secretary Aguda welcomed the initiative, saying projects like this complement the government’s digital transformation agenda. He maintained that digitalization should be inclusive, addressing education, economic resilience, communication, and even access to government services.