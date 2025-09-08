Young innovator designs smart pet carrier to combat heat stress

The young trailblazer conducted a survey with 110 cat owners to understand their travel habits and concerns. He likewise interviewed three veterinarians for expert insights.

Based on his findings, 90 percent of pet owners were aware of the symptoms of heat stress. They used different methods to address these problems — such as going to a shaded area, giving water to their pets, providing a cooling mat, and using a portable fan.

“Heat stress is a major problem for our cats when traveling, and it can lead to major health issues like organ failure, or ever worse, death,” Velasquez said.

His research likewise showed that 99 percent of the respondents were interested to have a pet carrier which offers better cooling and insulation.

The DLS-CSB alumnus delved into other industries and collaborated with engineers to experiment on fan positions, airflow paths, and ventilation designs.

“One that stood out was how airflow is managed in computer cases. Cooling systems in tech are all about airflow efficiency and fan placement. I thought — why not apply the same logic to a pet carrier?” Velasquez stated. “Once we found a setup that worked, I designed the rest of the carrier to support that system.”

This study eventually led to the creation of the Peplab Active Cooling Carrier. Its integrated cooling module fight heat stress and is detachable for safe and easy clean-up. To improve airflow, it is equipped with a compact fan mounted on top of the carrier and powered by a regular power bank.

The carrier may be separated into two parts. The bottom half doubles as a litter box, which is useful for overnight stays or longer trips.

There are also customizable side plates which can be swapped based on the needs of the pet. Some designs allow maximum airflow. Others block more light and surroundings to minimize stress for anxious cats.

These interchangeable plates also come in different colors and patterns, so owners can mix and match depending on their choices.

“Our pets rely on us not just for love but also for their safety and comfort. It’s our responsibility to provide them with the best care possible,” Velasquez shared. “That’s why this carrier was created. It was made with love and with the idea that traveling with our cats should be comfortable and stress-free.”

To learn more about Benilde Industrial Design, visit benilde.edu.ph/programs/undergraduate-programs/industrial-design/.