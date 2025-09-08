Young innovator designs smart pet carrier to combat heat stress

Traveling with one’s furry friends may cause unnecessary stress for both the owner and the pet, especially in a tropical country such as the Philippines.
To offer a versatile and ergonomic solution on the transport of our feline companions, 22-year-old Filipino visionary Enrico Miguel Velasquez created a smart pet carrier with active cooling.
“Cats are extremely sensitive to heat, and during travel, they’re often placed inside carriers that trap warm air with no temperature regulation,” he noted. “Most existing carriers are built only for containment, not for comfort or safety during hot conditions.”
Designed to ensure the well-being of cats and the convenience of fur parents during trips to the vet or out-of-town family vacations, Peplab Active Cooling Carrier prioritizes airflow and is made from lightweight yet durable polypropylene.
Velasquez’s cat, named Pepper, was the main inspiration behind his capstone project. While they were in transit, he noticed his fur baby was panting heavily due to the sultry weather. All he wanted was to ease Pepper’s discomfort, however his options were limited as they were in a moving vehicle.
“My cat was getting stressed when we were commuting with her from Laguna to Bulacan due to the unbearable heat,” he shared. “That moment pushed me to design what could prevent heatstroke for pets. It’s a way to give owners more control and peace of mind during travel.”
Velasquez, who recently graduated magna cum laude from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design degree, conducted both quantitative and qualitative research for his work that was hailed with the Best Thesis Award.
It was judged based on the criteria of the World Design Organization, a globally recognized non-governmental network which celebrates the power of industrial design to improve the economic, social, cultural, and environmental quality of life.
The young trailblazer conducted a survey with 110 cat owners to understand their travel habits and concerns. He likewise interviewed three veterinarians for expert insights.
Based on his findings, 90 percent of pet owners were aware of the symptoms of heat stress. They used different methods to address these problems — such as going to a shaded area, giving water to their pets, providing a cooling mat, and using a portable fan.
“Heat stress is a major problem for our cats when traveling, and it can lead to major health issues like organ failure, or ever worse, death,” Velasquez said.
His research likewise showed that 99 percent of the respondents were interested to have a pet carrier which offers better cooling and insulation.
The DLS-CSB alumnus delved into other industries and collaborated with engineers to experiment on fan positions, airflow paths, and ventilation designs.
“One that stood out was how airflow is managed in computer cases. Cooling systems in tech are all about airflow efficiency and fan placement. I thought — why not apply the same logic to a pet carrier?” Velasquez stated. “Once we found a setup that worked, I designed the rest of the carrier to support that system.”
This study eventually led to the creation of the Peplab Active Cooling Carrier. Its integrated cooling module fight heat stress and is detachable for safe and easy clean-up. To improve airflow, it is equipped with a compact fan mounted on top of the carrier and powered by a regular power bank.
The carrier may be separated into two parts. The bottom half doubles as a litter box, which is useful for overnight stays or longer trips.
There are also customizable side plates which can be swapped based on the needs of the pet. Some designs allow maximum airflow. Others block more light and surroundings to minimize stress for anxious cats.
These interchangeable plates also come in different colors and patterns, so owners can mix and match depending on their choices.
“Our pets rely on us not just for love but also for their safety and comfort. It’s our responsibility to provide them with the best care possible,” Velasquez shared. “That’s why this carrier was created. It was made with love and with the idea that traveling with our cats should be comfortable and stress-free.”
To learn more about Benilde Industrial Design, visit benilde.edu.ph/programs/undergraduate-programs/industrial-design/.