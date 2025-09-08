Wide-open race for LPGT title

BACOLOD CITY — With a talent-laden field raring to go, the ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Challenge unfolds here on Tuesday, promising a fiercely contested battle from the get-go as the country’s finest women pros jostle for early momentum in the P1-million championship.

But stepping onto the fairways of the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club — more popularly known as Marapara — will be no easy task. The course’s winding fairways, tight landing spots and ever-changing wind patterns are expected to play a pivotal role in what shapes up to be a tournament too close to call.

On this demanding par-70 layout, success won’t just come down to length off the tee or accuracy on the greens. Strategic precision, mental toughness, course management — and even a touch of luck — may ultimately decide who lifts the trophy after three grinding rounds.

With a field stacked with champions, rising stars and consistent contenders, the outcome could very well turn on a single hole — or even a single shot.

Pauline del Rosario, fresh off a confidence-boosting win in Bacolod last Thursday, enters the tournament as the marked player. Her dramatic final-round 66 at Binitin to edge out Seo Yun Kim by one stroke underscored her readiness to contend. But repeating the feat in this deeper, more competitive field will be a formidable task.

Del Rosario knows it — and so does everyone else.

As the sixth leg of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour gets underway, every stroke carries weight, and every decision could tilt the balance. Among those eager to challenge her are Princess Superal and Chanelle Avaricio, both accomplished, tour-hardened players out to reassert their place at the top.

Superal returns in fighting form after winning in sudden death over Sarah Ababa at Caliraya Springs last month. She is keen to build on her comeback and add another title to her growing résumé.

Avaricio, meanwhile, enters rested, focused and brimming with confidence. Her six-shot romp at Forest Hills in June was a statement win, but it’s her unforgettable eight-shot rally here in 2023 — where she nipped Ababa by one — that looms large as she returns to the very course where she pulled off that stunning feat.