Warm welcome from Pinoy community

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took to social media to share the warm welcome she received from the Filipino community in Cambodia on Sunday evening and to express her gratitude to the nation’s ruler.

Mrs. Marcos accompanied President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his state visit to Cambodia, known as the Kingdom of Wonder. The First Couple departed Manila on Sunday for their three-day trip to Phnom Penh.

“Grateful for His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni’s warm invitation, excited for the friendships and exchanges ahead,” she said.

On their arrival, the First Couple and the Philippine delegation were warmly welcomed by their Cambodian counterparts.

“Deeply grateful for the warm welcome and for the thoughtful sharing of Cambodia’s delightful flavors and hospitality,” she said.

“May the bonds of friendship between our two nations continue to grow stronger,” she added.

The Marcoses then met with the Filipino community. In the President’s remarks, he recognized the sacrifices of Filipinos living away from their families and stressed their valuable contributions to the Philippines.

With this, Marcos ordered the establishment of a Migrant Workers Office in Phnom Penh to strengthen labor relations and opportunities between the Philippines and Cambodia.

As the Filipino community packed the event, Mrs. Marcos said she was overjoyed by the warm welcome from fellow Pinoys.

“It always warms my heart to be surrounded by our kababayan abroad. From teachers to health workers, from professionals to missionaries, you’ve shown the world the best of being Filipino,” she said.

“The love you give your families back home and the kindness you share with the Cambodian community make you true heroes in every sense. Wherever you may be, we will always be with you,” she added.

On Monday, the First Couple visited the Independence Monument to pay tribute to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk.

“Paid our respects at the Independence Monument and the monument to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, the beloved King Father of Cambodia,” Mrs. Marcos said.

“The Independence Monument is a proud reminder of Cambodia’s hard-won freedom, and it was truly moving to honor the legacy of the leader who stood at the heart of that journey. Long live the enduring friendship between Cambodia and the Philippines,” she said.