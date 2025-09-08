UnionBank launches Mobile Tap to Pay for fast, secure, wallet-free transactions

UnionBank of the Philippines has rolled out its latest digital innovation, the Mobile Tap to Pay feature on the UnionBank Online app, allowing customers to make secure, contactless payments using just their smartphones.

The feature, available on NFC-enabled Android devices linked to UnionBank Visa debit or credit cards, enables users to complete transactions by tapping their phone at any Visa contactless terminal worldwide. No physical card is needed, and transactions are completed in seconds.

“With Mobile Tap to Pay, UnionBank is elevating the everyday payment experience for Filipinos. This isn’t just a new feature — it’s a customer-first innovation that brings security, speed, and simplicity of making payments directly via our mobile app,” said UnionBank Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Albert Cuadrante. “By making digital payments as effortless as a tap without the need to bring out the physical debit or credit card, we’re empowering our customers to move through their day with confidence and ease.”

The feature can be launched from the app’s login screen with biometric authentication, giving customers instant access. Users can link or unlink their preferred debit or credit card, while Visa’s tokenization technology secures each transaction by replacing sensitive details with encrypted codes that are never shared with merchants.

UnionBank said the service works at millions of Visa contactless payment terminals worldwide, offering both local convenience and global reach.

“Whether it’s a quick coffee run, a spontaneous purchase, or a fast-paced commute, Mobile Tap to Pay is designed to keep up with our customers’ lives—making every transaction seamless and stress-free,” Cuadrante added.

The launch reinforces UnionBank’s push as a digital banking leader, being among the first Philippine banks to integrate native Mobile Tap to Pay functionality directly within its app.