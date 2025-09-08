Undefeated Morally seeks triple crown

Morally will put his winning streak on the line when he competes in the 3rd leg of the Prince and Kings Gold Cups this Sunday at the Metro Manila Horse Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Ridden by jockey MA Morales, Morally ruled the first two legs of the three-year-old Prince Cup series and is expected to go all out for a triple crown in this event that dangles a total purse package of P17 million.

But the journey to a hat-trick performance will not be easy as other imported contenders like Anytime Anywhere, Aussie Bound, Calculus, Candy and Wine, Gain, Rumored, and Tiz the Moon are all expected to put up a strong fight in this 1,600-meter race.

Meanwhile, the Kings Gold Cup will also be competed in a 1,600-meter track and will feature distinguished competitors like second leg winner Varatti of jockey JT Zarate as well as first leg conqueror Sherbet Fountain, comebacking Andiamo A Firenze, Perfect Delight, Counter Attack, Crusading Manila Bay, Dreaming Always, and newcomer Romantic Story.

Winners of the Prince and Kings Gold Cups will be bringing home P7 million while the victors of the Dr. Norberto Quisumbing Jr. Memorial Stakes Races will pocket P3 million each. More than that, the races carry a guarantee minimum of P400,000 purse, underscoring the commitment of the organizing Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. (MMTCI) in elevating the level of competition and providing significant rewards to the stakeholders of the racing industry like the owners, trainers and jockeys.

MMTCI chairman and chief executive officer Atty. Narciso Morales said they are organizing events like these to rekindle the public interest and stimulate the growth of the horseracing sector after a long absence due to the global pandemic from 2000 to 2022.

In fact, Morales is actively cultivating innovative partnerships with other stakeholders in Europe and Asia, especially those in Japan, South Korea and China, to further raise the level of the horseracing industry in the country.