Three fugitives nabbed in weekend manhunt

Three fugitives in separate operations were arrested across Taguig, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Monday.

In Taguig, 31-year-old alias “Jabbar,” tagged as the station’s sixth most wanted person for June 2023, was apprehended in Central Bicutan on Sunday for violation of the New Anti-Carnapping Law, with a recommended bail of P300,000.

The number one most wanted in Muntinlupa, alias “Ranielle,” 42, was arrested in Alabang on Saturday. He faces multiple counts of rape and violation of the child protection law. Bail was set at P200,000 for four counts, while the qualified rape charge is non-bailable.

Later that evening, Las Piñas’ ninth most wanted was also apprehended along Narra Street, Barangay CAA, on a warrant for theft.

All three fugitives are now in police custody for further proceedings.