These period dramas will give you what 'Wuthering Heights' can't

If you've been anywhere near the literary or film corners of the internet in September, you've likely stumbled upon the storm surrounding the trailer release of Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel Wuthering Heights.

From uproar over casting choices to begrudging approval of its colorful cinematography, the trailer drop has caused division among audiences. Some hail it as a risky reimagination; others see it as a chaotic misfire drenched in aesthetic overreach.

Regardless of where you stand, the online discourse is loud, divisive, and — let's be honest — exhausting.

But, maybe, just maybe, instead of taking in another hot take on social media, we should step away from the chaos and sink into the kind of period drama that reminds us why we love these stories in the first place: their emotional resonance, atmospheric world building, and unforgettable characters.

Here are ten period dramas worth revisiting (or discovering for the first time) that will cleanse your palate of the new Heights garish modernity and possibly restore your faith in literary adaptations: