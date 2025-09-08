Tenorio ready for Magnolia role

LA Tenorio will be banking on the experience he gained with Gilas Pilipinas Youth when he starts coaching Magnolia in the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) starting October.

Tenorio said he may come in with no professional coaching experience but his role with the national squad that won the FIBA Asia U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers title last May and the FIBA U16 Asia Cup recently prepared him well for the task at hand.

The former Barangay Ginebra playmaker made his first official act as Magnolia coach during the PBA Annual Draft Combine last Sunday. He picked former San Beda University star Yukien Andrada with the sixth pick in the first round before tapping Gab Gomez in the third round and Joshua Yerro in the fourth round.

“It’s a completely different responsibility compared to when I was a player. I learned a lot from the players there in the Asia Cup so I hope I can bring it here to Magnolia,” Tenorio said at the sidelines of the draft at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

“It’s a good thing for me. I know the feeling of what it is like, after losing, after winning, scouting players, scouting teams and doing all the work.”

Tenorio truly learned something in the Asia Cup.

His decision-making as a bench tactician was tested when he went up against powerhouse squads like Chinese Taipei and New Zealand.